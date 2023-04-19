Smile: a look at a growing trend in braces for adults

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 4 million people in the U.S. wear braces, and 25% of these individuals are adults. Common reasons are a misaligned jaw or out-of-place teeth, and there are several types of braces to choose from these days. One option that seems to gaining popularity especially among adults, invisalign.

Lisa and Kelsey visited Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota to see what that process is like.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.