Thunderstorms, heavy rain tonight and Thursday

A slow moving spring storm system will bring thunderstorms, heavy rain, cold and wind over the next several days. Another round of thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening and move across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and south of I-90. The primary threat will be wind and hail, however, the threat for tornadoes does gradually increase south of the Minnesota-Iowa state line. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop late tonight into Thursday. Overall rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch or more will be possible. Rain will gradually end from west to east on Thursday with wind, colder temperatures and scattered showers likely through Friday and Saturday. Conditions will gradually improve Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the 50s, possibly 60s by next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and comfortable with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and tonight and move from southwest to northeast. In addition to locally heavy rain, some storms could be strong to severe with a primary threat being large hail and strong straight line wind gusts. The best chance for severe storms will be along and south of I-90. The overall threat of tornadoes is low across southern Minnesota, but the tornadic threat does increase as you head south into Iowa. Wherever you are, be weather aware today. We will be watching closely and will have updates as storms develop later this afternoon and evening.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. Overall, an additional half inch to an inch or more of rain will be possible. Amounts will vary depending on where individual thunderstorms develop. Heavy rain could aggravate some of the local rivers and streams that are already fairly high. As of now, we do not expect any major issues, but this is certainly something we will be watching.

Friday and Saturday will be cold and breezy with highs only reaching to low to mid 40s. A few lingering showers, even a few snow showers, are possible on Friday. Conditions will gradually improve Sunday with sunshine and highs returning to the 50s by Monday and Tuesday. There will be a few scattered showers by mid to late next week, but temperatures should stay around or a little above average through most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.