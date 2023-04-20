AM t-storms, pm rain today, rain/snow mix to snow Friday

Today will start off with some thunderstorms in the area followed by more steady showers throughout the afternoon hours before we see a rain/snow mix by Friday with a transition to light snow Friday evening.

Today will remain on the cloudy side with a chance for morning thunderstorms before becoming more steady showers through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs reaching the mid-40s as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Winds are projected to increase by tonight, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as showers fizzle out before midnight leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be on the cloudy side once again with a rain/snow mix through the morning and afternoon hours before transitioning into flurries and/or light snow around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-40s through the afternoon hours with stronger winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Flurries to light snow will continue into the late night hours before fizzling out just after midnight leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-20s by Saturday.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the week with a stronger breeze in the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s as winds reach up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-40s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly sunny with light winds in the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Monday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a light breeze returning to the area. Temperatures will be mild hovering in the mid-50s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-50s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy as shower chances fizzle out while temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will become partly cloudy with mild temperatures sticking around. With pockets of sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy while temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday of next week will remain mild with highs hovering in the upper-50s. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers over the two days. Winds will reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will dip into the mid-40s.

