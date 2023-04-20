Cold and breezy with scattered showers

A powerful spring storm system continues to move across the upper Midwest. The main low pressure system and cold front have passed through our area and the heavy, steady rain has ended for the most part. As the system slowly exits to the east over the next couple of days, it will be cold and windy with scattered rain and snow showers. High temps will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday and Saturday. Conditions will slowly improve as temperatures climb back into the 50s early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy, windy and cold with scattered showers. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 40s by late afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the mid 30s by daybreak.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered rain and snow showers likely throughout each day. Rainfall amounts from here on out will be relatively light with little to no snow accumulation. High temps will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s both days.

Conditions will gradually improve on Sunday, which will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s next week with a few chances for scattered showers by mid to late week.

