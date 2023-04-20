NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Known for his love of purple and unforgettable hits, Friday marks 7 years since Prince died but his legacy lives on right here in southern Minnesota. We take you inside the new Prince exhibit at the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.

You can check that exhibit and all of the other artifacts inside the Music Hall of Fame Thursday through Saturdays from 10 to 2 through October.

Minnesota Music Hall of Fame is located at 27 North Broadway Street in New Ulm.

