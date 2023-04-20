A journey and passion for music

Your Photos
The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education.
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra was Founded in 1950, and has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota.

The group features Symphonic music, chamber music, they even have programming for kids and education. These days they are led by Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi who is highly regarded for his versatility and effervescent style on and off the podium.

