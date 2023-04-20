Man who stabbed man sleeping outside bank had 36 prior felony arrests, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man they said stabbed another man who was sleeping on the ground outside a bank.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives arrested 54-year-old David Vazquez after they used surveillance video to help identify him.

Officials said the sleeping man was attacked shortly after 2 a.m. on April 8 outside a Bank of America in Deltona.

The victim was reportedly a 73-year-old homeless man. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man was sleeping near the entrance of the bank when he woke up to the suspect, wearing a mask, stabbing him.

Officials said the victim suffered a stab wound to his chest as well as injuries to his hands and forearms as he grabbed the knife’s blade and fought off his attacker.

The victim was able to call 911, and first responders arrived a few minutes later. Deputies were able to help the victim stop bleeding before setting up a perimeter around the area and searching for the suspect with the help of a K-9 unit.

Authorities said the man was able to give them a description of the suspect after he saw the man’s face when he wrestled him to the ground and briefly removed the suspect’s mask.

The suspect was startled and fled the scene shortly after.

The victim said he did not know why someone would attack him before he was taken to an area hospital. Officials said the man’s injuries were significant but not life-threatening.

Detectives said they obtained video surveillance from the store which captured the suspect.

Using the video, detectives identified Vasquez as the suspect along with a black 2012 Dodge Journey as the vehicle in question.

Deputies located Vasquez driving the vehicle in Deltona on Friday and took him into custody on unrelated charges.

When they executed a search warrant at Vasquez’s home later that day, detectives said they found a pair of jeans inside a washing machine that matched those worn by the suspect in the stabbing. They also said there were noticeable blood spatters on the pants.

Detectives said they found a jacket with a blood stain in the home, as well as a beanie/ski mask and several knives.

Officials said Vasquez denied attacking the 73-year-old victim. They also said he had 36 felony arrests before the stabbing occurred.

Detectives said no motive has been determined for the stabbing, but that Vasquez often had sudden outbursts.

Authorities charged Vasquez with attempted murder and placed him in the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.