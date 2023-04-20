Your Photos
Minnesota unemployment rate drops in March

Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2% from February to 2.8%.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota saw a decline in its unemployment rate in March.

That’s according to the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED says the labor participation rate stayed the same as the previous report for February.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2% from February to 2.8%.

While unemployment is down, the state also lost 5,800 jobs, most of which in the construction industry.

Over-the-year numbers show the Mankato metropolitan statistical area has grown 4.3%, the highest rate of change of the five MSAs in Minnesota, adding 2,395 jobs since March 2022.

Over the month, five supersectors in Minnesota lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis:

  • Construction lost 1,900 jobs, or 1.4%
  • Manufacturing lost 1,300 jobs, 0.4%
  • Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 2,300 jobs, 0.4%
  • Professional & Business Services lost 1,200 jobs, 0.3%
  • Other Services lost 700 jobs, 0.7%

Three supersectors did not change over-the-month:

  • Mining and Logging
  • Information
  • Financial Activities

Three supersectors saw positive growth over the month:

  • Educational and Health Services gained 600 jobs, 0.1%
  • Leisure and Hospitality gained 700 jobs, 0.3%
  • Government gained 400 jobs, 0.1%

