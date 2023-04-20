Your Photos
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

