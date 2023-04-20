Your Photos
Wife of fallen Minnesota Deputy issues statement

Shannon Owen issues statement on the death of her husband, Deputy Josh Owen.
Shannon Owen issues statement on the death of her husband, Deputy Josh Owen.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The widow of fallen Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen issued a statement for the first time as the community prepares for the funeral this weekend.

The deputy’s cousin, Josh Palmateer, read the statement from Owen’s wife Shannon Owen as she stood next to him holding a picture of her husband.

Officials say Deputy Owen was shot three times on Saturday, April 15, after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, Minnesota. Deputy Owen was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. He had 14 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Brody Merrill was shot once in the upper chest and authorities say his vest protected him from the round. He fired his department handgun and is on standard administrative leave. Starbuck Police Officer Alex Olson was shot once in the ankle, but did not fire his weapon. The gunman was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The funeral for Josh Owen will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Minnewaska Area High School. A visitation is happening on Friday evening. Both services are open to the public, but the burial for the deputy is private.

