Bethany Lutheran College student documents Ukrainian family’s life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Headlines about the war in Ukraine hit home for an artist at Bethany Lutheran College. She’s from Redwood Falls and her husband is from Ukraine. Now, through her work, this artist is documenting her Ukrainian family’s lives.

“February 24th, when they woke up at 5am from the bombing and explosion. They couldn’t believe that the war broke out and then when they walked outside there were a lot of Russian helicopters flying over their house. It was hard to count how many Russian helicopters.”

A Bethany Lutheran College student is bringing her Ukrainian family’s story to life through art.

“It feels like it’s my duty to capture them in the most beautiful way that I can.”

Three years ago, Abby Skorenkyi met her now husband, Kostia, who is originally from Ukraine. He was in the U.S. when the war broke out, but his parents were back home.

“Many people see the final result, but many people don’t know the journey. Learning all the stories because even to me it is just a story. I will hear all the way through the time of the war. It’s more of a memory for my parents.”

Abby made her mission to capture her new family and tell their stories like her husband praying for his family:

“You can’t grab it and you can’t reach it. It’s out of your reach and in the same way that the situation in Ukraine was out of his reach. All he could do was pray about it and trust that our God would take care of it.”

His father driving to the front lines:

“Sometimes Alla wouldn’t hear from him for weeks. And it was really really scary. And yeah, he stayed in Ukraine definitely the longest and he’s definitely seen the most.”

His mom leaving the country with the family dog:

“Oscar, When you look at that painting, there’s the cute Ukrainian sunflower behind and then him in front valiantly and boldly.”

Her grandmother, along with her sister, stayed in Ukraine.

“She looked around and she looked at my grandma, her mom and her aunt’s picture.And she said that I think she loves that one the most because it resonates the best in the life of every one of the ukrainians and what they have to go through throughout the entire War even until now.”

Her family members are not only in the paintings, but are now able to be alongside her as she presents them.

“She’s very thankful to God for having an opportunity to be here for having her family safe even through the times where you couldn’t imagine anyone being safe.”

