A chilly weekend, warmer next week

The system that brought heavy rain, scattered snow showers, wind, and cold over the past several days is slowly moving out of the upper Midwest as we head into the weekend. High pressure will move in and stick around for a while, which means the wind will decrease, and temperatures will slowly climb through most of next week. High temps will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday, gradually climbing into the 60s by mid to late week.

The rest of this afternoon will be breezy and cold with scattered rain and snow showers. Some of the snow showers could be briefly heavy and, combined with the wind, create brief reductions in visibility. Accumulation is unlikely. Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by daybreak. There could be a few lingering snow showers on Saturday morning; otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and still cold with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and less windy with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Next week will be mostly dry and fairly pleasant. High temperatures will gradually climb through the week from the upper 40s to low 50s on Monday to the low 60s by mid to late week. We are watching a fairly weak, fast-moving system that could bring a few showers Monday night with the possibility of some light freezing rain into Tuesday morning. Other than that, the rest of the week will be mostly dry with the potential for another system that could bring more rain by late week into the weekend. That’s still a week away, so I’m not terribly concerned at this point. As always, we will be watching and will have updates as we get closer.

