Community efforts to prevent food waste

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Getting healthy meals can sometimes be challenging but the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery program targets this issue by preventing food waste, which is a big problem across the nation.

For SkyAnne Sickler, being a distributor for the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery program means preparing healthy foods and giving it to the families in need.

“So for me, it was about putting myself in that position. My family was not always food secure in the past and so the ability to help others who might be in that situation currently is what really drove my decision to help with this cause,” said Sickler, a volunteer.

For Trisha Anderson, Executive Director for Partners in Housing, collaboration is important because it has helped the organization grow. In 2022, 27,000 meals were made to serve 43,274 people. But the need continues to be greater.

“And to be able to serve members of our community at a deeper level to be able to provide them healthy ready-made meals,” said Anderson.

Other distributors say being apart of a positive impact in the community like this gives them the opportunity to get involved.

“Just my way of giving back. I’ve been there, you know where I’ve been hungry. Wondering what I am gonna get my next meal and this is my way to help,” said volunteer Bill Adams.

