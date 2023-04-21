Your Photos
Hobby store offers reward following burglary

Mankato Public Safety continues an investigation into a burglary at Atlantis Hobby on Tuesday.
Mankato Public Safety continues an investigation into a burglary at Atlantis Hobby on Tuesday.(Atlantis Hobby)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety continues an investigation into a burglary at Atlantis Hobby on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around 1:45 Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t reported until the business owner entered the store around 8 a.m.

The building had been broken into with visible forced entry from pry marks.

There were damages inside and products were stolen, such as Pokemon & Magic the Gathering cards.

Atlantis Hobby is offering a $5,000 reward for any leads to an arrest or return of inventory that was taken.

