Hwy. 93 from Henderson to 169 closed due to flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 due to flooding.

Highway 19 east of Henderson remains open to traffic, however, MnDOT says it is closing monitoring the highway for potential closure due to flooding.

Highway 93 will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

