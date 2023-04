MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends on Saturday, April 29th at 1 PM at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato.

Tickets for adults are $15, $5 for students. You can get advance tickets at Cub Foods and Hilltop HyVee in Mankato and Nutter Clothing in St. Peter.

