Mental Health Walk-in Clinic to open May 1 in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A new mental health walk-in clinic is set to open in early May at Windom Area Health.

The health provider says starting May 1st, patients will have access to immediate crisis resources for mental health care.

Rather than going to the emergency department, those in need of mental health resources can enter through the Rehabilitation entrance, Door B.

Windom Area Health says patients will be seen by a specialist to determine if they could benefit from an array of resources.

The clinic is open to adults 18 and older and will be open Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An open house will be held to showcase the clinic on Tuesday, April 25th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

