Montgomery Brewing: love of history & community shine through

Lisa and Kelsey continue their series on area breweries and what they are finding often times it’s about so much more than the beer.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa and Kelsey continue their series on area breweries and what they are finding often times it’s about so much more than the beer.

This week they visited Montgomery Brewing, where love of history and the community shines through.

Montgomery Brewing is located at 306 2nd St Northwest in Montgomery. Find them on Facebook.

