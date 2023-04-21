National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato on Saturday
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you have old prescriptions or other medications going unused, Saturday is a day to dispose of them safely.
The National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Public Safety Center on Front Street. Residents can anonymously dropoff any unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other controlled substances.
|Accepted Items
|Items Not Accepted
|· Prescription medications
· Over-the-counter medications
· Narcotics and other controlled substances
· Medication samples
· Pet medications
· Vitamins and supplements
· Liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers
· Medicated ointments and lotions
· Inhalers
|· Needles, syringes or other sharps
· Thermometers
· IV bags
· bloody or infectious waste
· hydrogen peroxide
· business waste
Use an online tool to help determine disposal options
If your schedule conflicts with tomorrow’s event, the city of Mankato offers a self-serve dropoff site. It’s open year-round, 24-hours a day at the Public Safety Center.
The city says safe disposal of drugs keeps toxins out of landfills and water systems.
