National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you have old prescriptions or other medications going unused, Saturday is a day to dispose of them safely.

The National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Public Safety Center on Front Street. Residents can anonymously dropoff any unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other controlled substances.

Accepted Items Items Not Accepted · Prescription medications

· Over-the-counter medications

· Narcotics and other controlled substances

· Medication samples

· Pet medications

· Vitamins and supplements

· Liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers

· Medicated ointments and lotions

· Inhalers · Needles, syringes or other sharps

· Thermometers

· IV bags

· bloody or infectious waste

· hydrogen peroxide

· business waste

Use an online tool to help determine disposal options

If your schedule conflicts with tomorrow’s event, the city of Mankato offers a self-serve dropoff site. It’s open year-round, 24-hours a day at the Public Safety Center.

The city says safe disposal of drugs keeps toxins out of landfills and water systems.

