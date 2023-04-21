Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato on Saturday

If you want to drop off prescriptions, you can go to the Mankato Public Safety Center. (FILE...
If you want to drop off prescriptions, you can go to the Mankato Public Safety Center. (FILE PHOTO)(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you have old prescriptions or other medications going unused, Saturday is a day to dispose of them safely.

The National Drug Take Back Day event in Mankato will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Public Safety Center on Front Street. Residents can anonymously dropoff any unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other controlled substances.

Accepted ItemsItems Not Accepted
· Prescription medications
· Over-the-counter medications
· Narcotics and other controlled substances
· Medication samples
· Pet medications
· Vitamins and supplements
· Liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers
· Medicated ointments and lotions
· Inhalers		· Needles, syringes or other sharps
· Thermometers
· IV bags
· bloody or infectious waste
· hydrogen peroxide
· business waste

Use an online tool to help determine disposal options

If your schedule conflicts with tomorrow’s event, the city of Mankato offers a self-serve dropoff site. It’s open year-round, 24-hours a day at the Public Safety Center.

The city says safe disposal of drugs keeps toxins out of landfills and water systems.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours. The city says no one was...
Mankato standoff ends after more than 40 hours
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding

Latest News

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Saturday is the first of four days this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources...
Saturday is free park day in Minnesota’s state parks
The Windom Area Hospital is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Windom, Minn.
Mental Health Walk-in Clinic to open May 1 in Windom
Mankato Public Safety continues an investigation into a burglary at Atlantis Hobby on Tuesday.
Hobby store offers reward following burglary