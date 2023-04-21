Rain/snow mix, flurry chances through Saturday, sunshine returns Friday

A rain/snow mix will be on and off throughout the day before transitioning into flurry chances tonight and throughout Saturday ahead of sunshine returning on Sunday.

Today will be mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with a rain/snow mix throughout the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-40s by this afternoon with winds reaching between 15 and 20 mph as gusts may reach up to 30 mph at times. The rain/snow mix chance will transition into more flurry chances this evening, sticking around on and off overnight as temperatures dip into the low-30s while winds remain breezy.

Saturday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. We may continue to see light, spotty flurries around the area as temperatures hover in the upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Flurry chances will gradually fizzle out Saturday evening and night with gradual clearing as temperatures drop into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with cool temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze reaching up to 15 mph. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will remain mostly sunny and mild with a light breeze on and off in the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s by Monday afternoon before reaching the mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be light on Monday up to 10 mph before increasing up to 15 mph on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures overnight Monday and Tuesday will hover in the mid to upper-30s while Wednesday night they dip into the mid-40s. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy by the late night hours.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild with highs topping out in the upper-50s by the afternoon hours with a breeze reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the area after midnight heading into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-40s.

Friday and Saturday of next week/weekend will remain mostly cloudy with on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures on Friday will top out in the upper-50s while temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-50s. Winds will remain breezy reaching between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching between 20 and 30 mph at times. Friday and Saturday night will both dip into the mid-40s.

Sunday of next weekend will be partly cloudy with a chance of some showers possible. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper-50s and winds reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.