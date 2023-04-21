Saturday is free park day in Minnesota’s state parks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday will be a great opportunity to go adventuring as Minnesota waives entrance fees at its state parks.

It’s first of four days this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers to encourage outdoor activities at state parks.

The DNR says getting exposure to nature is linked to benefits like improved attention and lower stress, citing an American Psychological Association study.

If you don’t have the chance to get to a state park tomorrow, Free Park Days will also happen on June 10th, September 9th and November 24th.

