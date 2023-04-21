Your Photos
Saturday is free park day in Minnesota’s state parks

Minneopa State Park in Mankato on Easter.
Saturday is the first of four days this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers to encourage outdoor activities at state parks(KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday will be a great opportunity to go adventuring as Minnesota waives entrance fees at its state parks.

It’s first of four days this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers to encourage outdoor activities at state parks.

The DNR says getting exposure to nature is linked to benefits like improved attention and lower stress, citing an American Psychological Association study.

If you don’t have the chance to get to a state park tomorrow, Free Park Days will also happen on June 10th, September 9th and November 24th.

