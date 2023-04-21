Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tips and tricks to helping to relieve spring allergies with Mankato Clinic

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Allergies refer to a number of conditions caused by the hypersensitivity of the immune system to typically harmless substances in the environment. 50 million Amercians suffer from allergies each year; more than 40% of children deal with them.

Besides being miserable, treating them can also be costly. One estimate of the annual cost of allergies to the health care system and businesses in the U.S.: $18 billion.

Dr. Vasan Ramanuja with Mankato Clinic stopped by the Kato Living studio to offer some insight on tips to helping with spring allergies.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding

Latest News

Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Lisa and Kelsey continue their series on area breweries and what they are finding often times...
Montgomery Brewing: love of history & community shine through
Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Lisa and Kelsey continue their series on area breweries and what they are finding often times...
Montgomery Brewing: love of history & community shine through