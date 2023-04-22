Freeborn authorities look for information after shots fired in Geneva

GENEVA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Sherriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shots fired incident.

Deputies responded to a report of shots that had been fired at a vehicle at the Geneva Bar and Grill on Main Street. Deputies were told the suspect was a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans and ran south from the bar.

Authorities said prior to the shooting, a fight involving 10 people broke out inside of the bar then moved outside. Authorities said that’s when a man grabbed a handgun and fired two shots into the air. No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Freeborn County Sherriff’s Office.

