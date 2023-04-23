Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dreary weekend but warm, dry week ahead

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Emily Merz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy and rainy/snowy conditions were prevalent the last few days, and this weekend continues the general trend.

Colder than normal temperatures and thick cloud coverage is the main story this weekend, with some scattered rain and/or snow showers possible as well. The good news is, if we see any snow, it will result in little to no accumulation.

Tonight, lows in the upper 20s are expected with mostly cloudy skies and a few pop-up rain or snow showers are possible. Tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s, with a mix of clouds and clear skies.

This week, a high pressure system will give us some more pleasant weather. Dry conditions and warming temperatures are expected for the majority of this upcoming week. Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s by Thursday.

We are watching an upcoming system that could arrive late this week, but details are not quite certain yet. As always, we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169...
UPDATE: Hwy. 93 from Henderson Re-opens, Hwy 19 to 169 remains closed due to flooding
KEYC Weather
A chilly weekend, warmer next week
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
A rain/snow mix will be prominent through Friday with a transition to flurries Friday night and...
Rain/snow mix, flurry chances through Saturday, sunshine returns Friday