Dreary weekend but warm, dry week ahead

Cloudy and rainy/snowy conditions were prevalent the last few days, and this weekend continues the general trend.

Colder than normal temperatures and thick cloud coverage is the main story this weekend, with some scattered rain and/or snow showers possible as well. The good news is, if we see any snow, it will result in little to no accumulation.

Tonight, lows in the upper 20s are expected with mostly cloudy skies and a few pop-up rain or snow showers are possible. Tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s, with a mix of clouds and clear skies.

This week, a high pressure system will give us some more pleasant weather. Dry conditions and warming temperatures are expected for the majority of this upcoming week. Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s by Thursday.

We are watching an upcoming system that could arrive late this week, but details are not quite certain yet. As always, we will keep you updated.

