Gold defeats Purple in Spring Game, Hoffner excited about teams’ progression

The Minnesota State football team plays their annual spring football game against the purple and gold teams.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State University Mavericks football team played its annual spring game resulting in the gold team defeating the purple team 16-0.

The game was called early in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks head coach Todd Hoffner liked what he saw from his team.

“I thinl it went well,” Hoffner said after the game. “Hopefully nobody has anything serious injuries. Last year we came out of this game with somebody who had a serious injury. This year, I think, I think, there’s no wood to knock on but I think we came out okay.”

Sophomore defensive lineman Maven Kretche believes this is the start of something great.

“We were pretty new in some positions,” Kretche said. “Seeing how far we’ve come is a great sign. I think seeing some guys progress is really awesome. As we go into summer workouts, that’ll be some big momentum to build off of.”

MSU will prepare for their preseason summer practices and workouts before their season opener on the road against Sioux Falls on Aug. 31.

