Two people dead, two firefighters hurt in Duluth apartment fire

7:20 P.M. UPDATE: Authorities confirm another victim from the fire at 631 E 3rd St. Saturday has died.

According to the most recent release from the city of Duluth, during the rescue efforts one occupant was removed from the building and was given life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

3:45 P.M. UPDATE: Authorities say one person died, another person was hospitalized and two firefighters were hurt during a structure fire in Duluth’s central hillside neighborhood Saturday.

In a press conference, Duluth Deputy Fire Chief Mike Consie said the fire broke out at an apartment on 631 E 3rd St. around 6 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Consie said one person died on scene and another was transported to the hospital.

He said two firefighters were burned while attempting a rescue. They were both taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries, and then released.

He said there were also several cats that died in the fire.

No word on how many people were in the building at the time.

Jon Otis, the Deputy Chief of Life Safety, said an investigation is still ongoing. He said more that half of the building’s roof had burned away.

While two other fatal fires have occurred in the building in the past, Otis said they caused minimal damage to its structure and it had no open code violations.

Otis said both of those previous fires were ruled as accidental.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are on scene after a fatal structure fire in Duluth’s central hillside neighborhood Saturday.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality, and are still determining how many others may have been injured.

This is the third fatal fire in this building in the last three years.

Back in August of 2020, a 36-year-old man, who was staying as a guest, died after a fire broke out on the first floor.

Officials later ruled that fire as accidental.

The city of Duluth condemned the building and nobody was allowed to live there, but housing inspectors lifted the order a month later allowing the landlord to begin renting to tenants again.

Then in April 2021, just eight months later, another fatal fire broke out in the building.

A 49-year-old man died and the cause was also believed to be accidental.

Officials say fire alarms were working during both 2020 and 2021 fires.

As for this latest fire, the State Fire Marshal is working with Duluth Fire Department to investigate the cause.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.