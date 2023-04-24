Community Invited to Free Suicide Prevention Film Screening & Panel at MSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members are invited to a free suicide prevention film screening and panel from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free parking in the Visitor Pay Lot (Lot 4) across from Centennial Student Union.

No registration is required for this free event.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, the Mel & Todd Hoffner Family and Greater Mankato Area United Way.

Speaker Emma Benoit will share her powerful 90-minute documentary, “My Ascension,” which follows her journey after her suicide attempt as a 16-year-old. Benoit’s attempt left her paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience and miraculous recovery to help others. Watch the trailer.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of Benoit and others participating in the panel who have been impacted by suicide. Support and resources will be available.

Throughout the week of April 24, Benoit will present to various groups, including MNSU athletes and regional schools. The presentations are made possible through the generous support of community members, businesses and schools.

This is Benoit’s fourth trip to the area. Based in Louisiana, she presented to schools and community members throughout the region in September 2022 and January 2023. United Way has continued to receive many inquiries from community members and school leaders on further opportunities to hear Benoit speak.

“Our community has embraced Emma’s message on suicide prevention,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus in a statement. “In addition to spotlighting awareness and resources, Emma’s presentations have sparked several initiatives for sustainable change, including schools throughout the region exploring the Hope Squad peer-to-peer suicide prevention program Emma shares in her documentary.”

Crisis Support: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

