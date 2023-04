ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus Golden Gusties softball team split their doubleheader against the Saint Mary’s Cardinals Sunday evening at home.

The Golden Gusties won the first game 7-4 but fell in the second game 9-4.

Gustavus will play another doubleheader at St. Catherine tomorrow. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.

