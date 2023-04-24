Helping prevent home repair items from going in the landfill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Affordable housing and home improvement can be hard to come by in today’s economy but the Mankato Restore mission prevents home repair items from going to landfill.

Juliann “So I think for me it’s just such a really tangible way that we’re making a difference and you can see it in the lives of our families,” said Juliann Wiersma, of Habitat for Humanity of Southcentral Minnesota.

The rise in inflation and consumer costs has caused problems for everyone in the housing market, especially for people looking for items to improve their homes.

That’s where the Re-Store comes in.

“Yeah, I loved the mission habitats is obviously an international organization, but here locally, I mean we served this local community we build locally here,” added Wiersma.

Mankato Restore has kept 275 tons of materials out of landfills, all while helping community members with their homes.

Shawn “It’s a pretty good feeling. I know that aside from diverting items from going to the landfill. We are making people’s houses more into homes where they enjoy their time. We also have yard Improvement items. Just just to kind of make, you know, a person’s house their home,” said ReStore Operations and Facilities Manager Shawn Warner.

They also offer opportunities for volunteering. There are different roles available and is open to the public.

“The opportunity to to meet up with new people, Adams and all the stuff here meeting up the customers and new people.It’s a good experience and it’s a good experience to give out to the community as well,” said volunteer Ignisius Chelyo.

Overall, everyone involved with Mankato Restore is excited to help by providing reasonably priced items for your home improvement needs.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.