Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Helping prevent home repair items from going in the landfill

Mankato Restore has kept 275 tons of materials out of landfills, all while helping community members with their homes.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Affordable housing and home improvement can be hard to come by in today’s economy but the Mankato Restore mission prevents home repair items from going to landfill.

Juliann “So I think for me it’s just such a really tangible way that we’re making a difference and you can see it in the lives of our families,” said Juliann Wiersma, of Habitat for Humanity of Southcentral Minnesota.

The rise in inflation and consumer costs has caused problems for everyone in the housing market, especially for people looking for items to improve their homes.

That’s where the Re-Store comes in.

“Yeah, I loved the mission habitats is obviously an international organization, but here locally, I mean we served this local community we build locally here,” added Wiersma.

Mankato Restore has kept 275 tons of materials out of landfills, all while helping community members with their homes.

Shawn “It’s a pretty good feeling. I know that aside from diverting items from going to the landfill. We are making people’s houses more into homes where they enjoy their time. We also have yard Improvement items. Just just to kind of make, you know, a person’s house their home,” said ReStore Operations and Facilities Manager Shawn Warner.

They also offer opportunities for volunteering. There are different roles available and is open to the public.

“The opportunity to to meet up with new people, Adams and all the stuff here meeting up the customers and new people.It’s a good experience and it’s a good experience to give out to the community as well,” said volunteer Ignisius Chelyo.

Overall, everyone involved with Mankato Restore is excited to help by providing reasonably priced items for your home improvement needs.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

Community members are invited to a free suicide prevention film screening and panel from 5 to 7...
Community Invited to Free Suicide Prevention Film Screening & Panel at MSU
Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Mankato Riverblenders present Music Legends
Tips and tricks to helping to relieve spring allergies with Mankato Clinic
Tips and tricks to helping to relieve spring allergies with Mankato Clinic
Lisa and Kelsey continue their series on area breweries and what they are finding often times...
Montgomery Brewing: love of history & community shine through