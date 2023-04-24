Hilltop Standoff ends; nearby residents recall the nearly 48-hour event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A peaceful resolution in hilltop Mankato Thursday morning to a standoff with police that lasted nearly 48 hours.

Mankato Public Safety says 29-year-old Walter Brown surrendered and Brown’s two-year-old son is safe.

Raindrops falling on the ground were the only thing heard Thursday afternoon after the Hilltop stand-off reached a peaceful outcome.

The stand-off began on Tuesday night, after officers tried to arrest Brown, who had been missing with his two-year-old son since March 23. They say Brown ran from officers, and fired a gun near a pursuing officer, who was not injured. He then barricaded himself in a Hilltop Lane apartment.

Nearby businesses were alerted by the sirens and the hovering of drones:

“I was working Tuesday night. I did not know there was a standoff until a couple of my customers that live right behind as a Hilltop could not go home and officers had to send them back over here,” said Mohamed Ahmed, manager at Brothers Restaurant and Grocery.

“I was a little nervous because that was a lot of cops and the SWAT and all that. But once we figured out what it was it wasn’t as nerve-wracking just because it seemed like they had it contained,” said Jay Dicks, cashier at Rush Smokes & Liquor.

Public Safety reassured residents through social media that there was no active threat to the public. Residents’ reactions were mixed.

“I feel like there was a really good lead as far as keeping the public like up to date and like the safety component of it,” said Christina Rotert, owner of Style and Design Company.

“I just wish we would have been given more information. So I’m frustrated.” One Hilltop Lane resident was worried about safety, as other residents were coming in and out of surrounding apartments, even with SWAT members on the lawn on Wednesday, day two of the stand-off. “There was no explanation to what was going on. They did not say he was in the building. There was nobody saying anything to us. So, I was scared.”

Rotert adds, “My understanding is that the situation was very contained within one building and I kind of followed along with what the like law enforcement was guiding as for like just the general public within the area.”

As the stand-off reached day three, businesses near the stand-off resumed regular hours, like any other day.

“The police were really nice. They informed us the inside keyboard doors locked and not to go outside. So that was really helpful. But other than that, we didn’t really get much information about what was going on,” said Anis Adbullahi, director of Winning Heart Childcare Center.

Two business owners went as far as to supply spaces for the officers to rest and recharge with free food on the first night.

“We took some boosa and some tea to them, so we try to be part of the community and help as much we can,” added Ahmed.

Now that the stand-off has ended, residents are more at ease.

Dicks added, “I think that the cops did a good job on getting it handled peacefully and we should all be thankful for it.”

