Mild and sunny followed by increased rain chances coming our way

Sunshine and mild temperatures will welcome the week before increased rain chances move in to close out the week.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s with light winds up to 10 mph. Tonight will remain mostly clear but chilly as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s while winds remain light.

Tuesday will continue with sunshine across the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low to mid-50s and winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Tuesday night will continue with mostly clear skies and light winds as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be when we start to see a chance in the forecast across the area. The day will start off with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s by the afternoon hours as winds continue to range between 5 and 15 mph. Wednesday afternoon and evening we will see an increase in cloud coverage before light showers move back into the area after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers starting in the early morning hours. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s despite the shower chances and cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy, ranging between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers will come to a lull through the afternoon hours with more returning through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies along with on and off scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the low-50s by the afternoon hours. Showers will be on and off throughout the day and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with a few light sprinkles to a stray shower or two possible. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will increase, ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. More consistent showers will return late Saturday night and continue on and off overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance for more scattered showers at times. Temperatures will start to warm back up with highs hovering in the low-40s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain on the stronger side ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s with a chance for light showers heading into Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with a chance for light sprinkles to a stray shower or two on Monday. Winds will likely range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low-60s by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.