Minnesota legislature to take-up bills legalizing adult-use cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House will take up a bill that would legalize adult-use cannabis in the state of Minnesota.

The bill has been moving through more than a dozen committees in the House and Senate for months now, and this week, could hit the floor in both chambers.

The House version of the bill has support from the DFL, but more importantly support from some GOP lawmakers as well.

Certain Representatives from the Republican Caucus explained they plan to support the bill, as they believe it’s past time to make the legislation happen in the state of Minnesota.

They still plan to introduce several amendments related to public safety and local control, but with a DFL majority and a bit of Republican Support, the House is expected to pass the bill later today.

Spokespeople in the Senate say they’re aiming for a floor vote on the bill this Friday.

