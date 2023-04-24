Your Photos
The Revival: a look at Montgomery’s new event space

Lisa and Kelsey traveled to Montgomery for a venue that can dress up for a wedding or down for a business gathering.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we renew our series looking at area event spaces. A lot of them are popping up across southern Minnesota and what’s fun is that they are all unique. For today’s feature, Lisa and Kelsey traveled to Montgomery for a venue that can dress up for a wedding or down for a business gathering. Check out The Revival on Main, located at 213 First Street South in Montgomery and you can find The Rustic Farmer right next door at 209 First Street South.

