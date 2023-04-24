Showers this evening

Showers have been popping up around the region tonight, but are expected to dissipate throughout the overnight.

Some showers, especially towards the north may produce some winter precipitation as well, but accumulation is little if any. Tonight, we will see a mix of clouds and clear skies. If you’re hoping to see the Northern Lights, they should be visible across our area if the clouds give way.

Tomorrow we will be starting the week off with some sunshine, which will continue Tuesday along with our warming trend. Temperatures could reach the 60s by mid week.

Next weekend, we are watching a possible system, but as of now just enjoy the few days of sunshine that are much needed after a somewhat dreary weekend.

