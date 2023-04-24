SPLENDID: KEYC viewers share the beauty of the Northern Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last night was another chance to the the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. And luckily, the clouds cleared out and if you were patient and stay up late enough, you were able to get a good view, as long as you were away from city lights.
