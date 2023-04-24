Your Photos
SPLENDID: KEYC viewers share the beauty of the Northern Lights

KEYC Viewers captured the Northern Lights across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa in the late hours of Sunday, April 23 and the early morning hours of Monday, April 24.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last night was another chance to the the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. And luckily, the clouds cleared out and if you were patient and stay up late enough, you were able to get a good view, as long as you were away from city lights.

View some of the submitted photos in the gallery below and online here.

