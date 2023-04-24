A sunny, warmer start to the week

We are kicking off the week with some pretty nice weather. Yes, temperatures are still below average for this time of year (our average high is 61° now), but it is considerably warmer than it has been for the past several days. Our weather will remain dry with highs in the 50s through Wednesday. By late week, our pattern will change with slightly cooler temps and multiple chances for scattered showers through the weekend and into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with temps dropping back into the low 30s by daybreak. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the low 50s. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday. A front will pass through Thursday night, bringing cooler temperatures for late week and the upcoming weekend. That front will also mark the beginning of a pattern change that will bring scattered shower chances off and on through the weekend and early next week. Moisture is a bit lacking, so we’re not expecting heavy rain, just off and on nuisance showers.

