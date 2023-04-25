Dry, mild conditions ahead of scattered shower chances this weekend

Sunshine with mild temperatures and dry conditions will stick around through Wednesday afternoon before shower chances move in and stick around throughout the upcoming weekend.

Today will be pleasant with sunshine across the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s with winds remaining light between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight will remain mostly clear with a slight chill in the air as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before clouds start to move in through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Winds will remain rather light reaching up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty/isolated showers possible after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with mostly cloudy skies as on and off showers from light rain to moderate rainfall move through the area. As of right now, it looks like we will see some light showers through the early morning hours with dry conditions through the afternoon as skies remain rather cloudy with showers returning through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be more pleasant despite the shower chances and cloudy skies as they rise into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain cloudy with scattered shower chances as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with more scattered shower chances, mainly in the early afternoon to late afternoon and evening hours. Some showers may linger overnight into Saturday. Temperatures by the afternoon will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the mid-50s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. A few lingering showers may continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will start off with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly cloudy by the early afternoon hours. As clouds increase across the area, shower chances return and continue on and off through the remainder of the day and night hours. Temperatures will be topping out in the upper-50s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with light showers possible overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week/weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper-40s and stronger winds in the area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with mainly afternoon showers that may continue on and off through the evening and night before clearing out of the area. Winds will increase, reaching up to 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy with a lingering shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a stray shower or two possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s with winds continuing to reach up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday will be more quiet with a light breeze sticking around between 10 and 20 mph with gusts reaching between 20 and 30 mph at times. Skies will start off mostly cloudy Tuesday before becoming partly cloudy by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly rise back up into the low-60s by Thursday afternoon.

