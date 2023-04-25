Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Five arrested in Montana during a protest in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr
Tuesday, Minnesota State University - Mankato student-athletes are hoping to gather enough...
MSU-Mankato student athletes hope to host largest blood donation drive on Minnesota college campus
Smokey Robinson said he considered the late icon a friend.
Smokey Robinson reflects on Harry Belafonte
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf