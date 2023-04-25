Local group highlights resources available during sexual assault awareness month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With April being Sexual Assault Awareness month, CADA is highlighting some of its resources that support victims of sexual violence.

”I think the community knows CADA best serving survivors of relationship abuse, but we really want everyone to know that we are here to serve survivors of sexual assault violence and abuse as well,” said Kristen Walters, Development & Communications Manager, CADA.

For almost 45 years, CADA in Mankato has provided a safe space for domestic and sexual violence survivors. They say sexual assault impacts nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men.

“Sexual violence can happen to anyone anyone can be impacted and statistically. We all have someone or multiple people in our lives who have experienced sexual assault. So it’s not just people over there that it happens to, it happens to anyone,” said Walters.

In Mankato, One of the ways CADA is helping survivors is by offering an in-person sexual violence support group.

“Support groups give survivors an opportunity to connect with those who have been through something similar to them. A lot of survivors find support with their friends or family, but they might not have a shared experience to connect with them,” Walters added.

Survivors meet every week with a licensed therapist.

“That’s why support groups are so important. We can offer a safe, free, confidential space where people can connect and learn from one another and find new people for their support system,” said Walters

As April, sexual assault awareness month, comes to an end, CADA wants to remind anyone looking for resources:

“We’re here 24 hours a day. 365 days a year.”

