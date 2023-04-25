Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis

Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota House approved legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote of 71-59.

Introduced in January, the bill was reviewed and approved by 16 committees before reaching the House Floor.

“We know Minnesota’s current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good. Over the last three years, DFLers in the legislature have worked and listened to build a Minnesota-specific model for cannabis legalization. This bill creates a safe, well-regulated legal marketplace, and includes best practices for consumer protection, health, and public safety. It also prioritizes a robust expungement program, so people who have been disproportionately impacted by our current cannabis laws can move on with their lives. It is time for legalization, and I’m proud to carry this bill forward.”

Rep. Zack Stephenson

In its current version, it would permit a person age 21 or older to:

  • Possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place or 1.5 pounds in a person’s residence;
  • Possess or transport no more than 8 grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate;
  • Possess or transport edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC;
  • Give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in an amount that is legal for a person to possess in public;
  • Use cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in private areas; and
  • Cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

Once signed into law, Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis and the third state in the Midwest.

Created with this bill is the Office of Cannabis Management, which will oversee the regulation of cannabis, cannabis products, hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products.

“Our current cannabis laws aren’t working for Minnesota. Criminalizing a product that many people think should be available continues a legacy of racial injustice that is no longer defensible. This sensible legislation addresses racial inequities in our criminal justice system and mitigates risks posed by legalizing the adult use of cannabis. It is time to end prohibition and to move forward with legislation.”

Speaker Melissa Hortman

According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, this legislation provides for automatic expungement of prior petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions and creates a Cannabis Expungement Board to review other cannabis convictions and determine whether a person is eligible for expungement.

Up next, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
Tuesday, Minnesota State University - Mankato student-athletes are hoping to gather enough...
MSU-Mankato student athletes hope to host largest blood donation drive on Minnesota college campus
Andy Wilke has been promoted to Executive Vice President at Greater Mankato Growth.
Wilke named vice president at Greater Mankato Growth
Tuesday, Minnesota State University - Mankato student-athletes are hoping to gather enough...
MSU-Mankato student athletes hope to host largest blood donation drive on Minnesota college campus