More pleasant weather; cooler, showery by the weekend

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pleasant weather will continue Wednesday and into Thursday, with high temps reaching the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon. By late Thursday, our weather pattern will change, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures through the weekend and into early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with high temps climbing into the low 50s. Tonight will be another chilly night with a mostly clear sky, and temps dropping into the low 30s by daybreak. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with high temps climbing into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and even warmer, with scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. Temps will climb into the low to mid 60s on Thursday afternoon. By late Thursday, a cold front will move through, marking the beginning of a pattern change that will lead to scattered showers and cooler temps through the weekend and into early next week.

That being said, I don’t think the upcoming weekend will be a complete washout. Rain will be scattered and not steady, and while temperatures will be below average, highs will still be in the 50s most days. As of right now, Sunday looks to be the coldest day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Fortunately, there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, so we’re only looking at about a quarter to a half inch of rain from late Thursday through early next week. That won’t be enough to mess with the river flooding situation.

Longer range forecast models are suggesting that we will dry out and warm back to at least average by the middle of next week. Keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned. We will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

