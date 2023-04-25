Wilke named vice president at Greater Mankato Growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Andy Wilke has been promoted to Executive Vice President at Greater Mankato Growth.

Wilke joined GMG in 2021 as Business Development and Public Affairs Director. He previously worked in the private sector in retail real estate for nearly 10 years. Before that, he worked in the public sector for the Minnesota House of Representatives and City of Mankato. Wilke is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato and currently serves on the city of Mankato Planning Commission. In his new role, Wilke will continue to lead the groups advocacy efforts.

Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. (GMG) is comprised of four business units: Greater Mankato Growth, the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization; Visit Mankato, the local destination management organization; City Center Partnership, a downtown development organization; and GreenSeam, which utilizes agriculture to build on the region’s extensive agribusiness assets to develop the ag economy.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.