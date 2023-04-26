Blue Earth County names Eric Weller as Emergency Management Director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has a new Emergency Management Director.

Eric Weller was selected as Emergency Management Director for Blue Earth County.

Weller is a lifelong Blue Earth County resident who has more than 30 years of experience in emergency management, disaster response, training and resource coordination.

He served several years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Mankato as well as a manager for Gold Cross Ambulance.

For over 20 years, Weller has been the lead Regional Healthcare Preparedness Coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition and, more recently, has been the EMS Program Manager for South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato.

For his role as Emergency Management Director, Weller will direct the County’s Emergency Management program efforts in mitigating, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural or manmade disasters in the community

Weller will begin his new role May 8.

