Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County names Eric Weller as Emergency Management Director

Weller is a lifelong Blue Earth County resident who has more than 30 years of experience in...
Weller is a lifelong Blue Earth County resident who has more than 30 years of experience in emergency management, disaster response, training and resource coordination.(South Central College)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has a new Emergency Management Director.

Eric Weller was selected as Emergency Management Director for Blue Earth County.

Weller is a lifelong Blue Earth County resident who has more than 30 years of experience in emergency management, disaster response, training and resource coordination.

He served several years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Mankato as well as a manager for Gold Cross Ambulance.

For over 20 years, Weller has been the lead Regional Healthcare Preparedness Coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition and, more recently, has been the EMS Program Manager for South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato.

For his role as Emergency Management Director, Weller will direct the County’s Emergency Management program efforts in mitigating, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural or manmade disasters in the community

Weller will begin his new role May 8.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring

Latest News

FILE -- Walz plans to highlight a project included in his infrastructure plan. He is set to...
Gov. Walz to visit Mankato today
Gov. Walz to visit Mankato today
Sunshine will slowly come to an end today with rain chances returning to the area Thursday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-26-2023 - clipped version
The Mankato East boys tennis team battles Mankato West on the road on Apr. 25, 2023.
East dominant in near sweep against West