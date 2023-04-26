First year Mankato West science teacher earns Golden Apple Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our latest Golden Apple Award recipient is a science teacher at Mankato West who hopes to share a little joy. It’s his first year teaching, and faculty and students say he’s making the grade.

”I want someone to come in hopefully feel welcome.”

“He tries to get to everyone as best as he can and I think he works really hard and I’m just glad he got that Golden Apple award.”

Alex Liebl is our latest Golden Apple Award recipient.

“That’s one thing when I started the journey, I didn’t want to get locked away somewhere. I want to be out there making a difference.”

He graduated from Mankato West. “A lot of people growing up have impacted my life.” After college, he came back as a physics teacher.

“It’s kind of fun for me to see that you know, they’ve been the greatest teacher for me and it’s kind of cool. It was weird at first, but they were able to really give the best advice and you know, ten years later. They are helping me out.”

Alex strives for his lessons to be interactive, helping students understand and demonstrate what they’ve learned.

“Something down the ramp. They want to make it go really far, long story short. So just seeing how they navigate the problem with their thought process. It is super fun.”

Yet, he says physics isn’t the only thing he’s trying to teach his freshman class.

“Be kind, I think the world could use more kindness and Be humble, you know be happy we’re here. I think there’s a lot of things you can look at in the negative. But the fact that you were standing here, we’re able to come to school. I think that itself is just something we should not take for granted.”

Congratulations to Alex Liebl, our latest Golden Apple Award recipient.

