Gov. Walz to visit Mankato today

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz will be in Mankato today.

Walz plans to highlight a project included in his infrastructure plan. He is set to tour Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Armstrong Hall and hold a roundtable discussion with student leaders and school officials.

The $3.3 billion proposal includes $260 million to repair and replace buildings at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State college systems, that is what the governor will be highlighting today.

That event at MSU is not open to the public.

