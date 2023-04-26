Your Photos
Gov. Walz to visit Mankato today

He is set to tour Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Armstrong Hall and hold a roundtable discussion with student leaders and school officials.
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz will be in Mankato today.

Walz plans to highlight a project included in his infrastructure plan. He is set to tour Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Armstrong Hall and hold a roundtable discussion with student leaders and school officials.

The $3.3 billion proposal includes $260 million to repair and replace buildings at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State college systems, that is what the governor will be highlighting today.

That event at MSU is not open to the public.

There will be more coverage of Gov. Walz’s visit, later today, on KEYC News Now.

