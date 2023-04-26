Hibbing students shot with airsoft gun during recess drive-by, investigation underway

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities in Hibbing are investigating after some students were shot with an airsoft gun during recess Monday.

According to Hibbing Public School’s superintendent Richard Aldrich, a car full of high school students drove by the Lincoln Elementary School playground in Hibbing and shot an airsoft gun multiple times at students during 6th-grade recess.

Aldrich said “a few” students were hit, but to his knowledge, no one was injured.

Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said the students were shot with what appeared to be a gel blaster gun that shoots “orbeez.”

Administration immediately called law enforcement and watched security camera footage.

Officers located the suspected vehicle a short time later and were able to identify the three juvenile suspects as students who attend Hibbing High School.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and the police department would like the public to know we take incidents like this very seriously,” says Estey.

Hibbing Police plan to request charges from the St. Louis County Attorneys’ Office after the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.