Lake Superior Zoo announces arrival of first red panda

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Zoo received a new resident this month.

The Lake Superior Zoo announced Wednesday that the first red panda to come to Duluth arrived on April 8.

Zoozee, an 11-month-old female red panda is currently housed in the Willard Munger Animal Care Center finishing out her quarantine and adjustment period.

She was born at the Kansas City Zoo.

The Lake Superior Zoo began the process of bringing this new species to Duluth a year ago.

In the spring of 2022, the decision was made to move forward with bringing red pandas to the zoo, inspired by their resilience in our winter climate.

Lake Superior Zoo's Red Panda Zoozee (Northern News Now)

Red pandas are native to high-altitude, temperate forests with bamboo understories in the Himalayas and other high mountains.

They are carnivores, but 95% of their diet is made up of bamboo.

Red pandas have a soft dense woolly undercoat with long guard hairs.

In addition, their long bushy tails help them maintain balance when climbing and protect them from harsh cold and winds, as they are built to live in a climate similar to our winters, making them a perfect species that guests can visit and enjoy year-round.

The species are critically endangered and are monitored by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Program.

Officials say they are expecting to receive a male to arrive later this year to be Zoozee’s companion and mate.

Visitors at the zoo for the past several months have been able to see the progress of the new habitat, located in the center of the zoo grounds near the playground.

It is the first new structure built on zoo grounds in decades.

Zoozee’s new home will be ready for her in early May.

May 1 is the start of the Lake Superior Zoo’s Spring Membership Drive.

People who purchase their membership during the month of May will receive some red panda swag, including a book written and illustrated by Joe Klander all about Zoozee’s “orientation” at the zoo.

They will also be invited to come to the zoo’s Members Appreciation Day event on May 31 to meet Zoozee in person.

Lake Superior Zoo officials released the following statement:

“Thanks to donations from zoo members, guests and supporters as well as donations of time, equipment and materials from the City of Duluth, Minnesota Power, Campbell’s Lumber, Boldt and Altec, this was made possible. The staff at the Lake Superior Zoo have worked diligently, coordinating and building everything necessary to make this happen. We would like to share our gratitude with the community and our staff for this achievement. We could not have done it without your support and hard work.”

You can find updates on when you can visit Zoozee here.

