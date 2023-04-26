Live @ Noon: Gov. Walz talks bonding bill, tax relief and remainder of legislative session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined KEYC News Now’s Sean Morawczynski on KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about his proposal to replace Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University as part of a bonding project, the remainder of the legislative session as well as tax relief. He also took time to talk about the upcoming Governor’s fishing opener, which the Governor will miss for his daughter’s upcoming college graduation.

Here’s what Sean and the Governor talked about:

Sean: You just wrapped up a visit at MSU Mankato we’ll just get right into it. There’s bonding projects you’re talking about your infrastructure plan. Right now, the university is looking to replace Armstrong Hall which wasn’t able to get through in the last session. Can you tell us a little bit more about what you heard from students and faculty today?

Gov. Walz: Yeah. It was great to be back up there. And I said one of their it’s 60 year old building just doesn’t serve its purpose anymore. But one of the strongest arguments they might make is I took class in there as a graduate of MSU. I know how hard they work to keep those facilities up but look this just makes sense that MSU is a huge asset not just Unity, but to the state Armstrong Hall sees a huge percentage of our students go through there for their General Ed courses and it needs to be replaced. So we’ve got I think about 8.46 million in the bonding bill for some of the initial design moving some of the classrooms. So that during construction of the new facility. It’ll be there and that bonding bill passed with a super majority. That’s in Republicans in the house. It’s been sitting on the floor waiting for for the Senate to vote on it. But one way or another this year, it will move we have the cash to move it through those Investments matter. We can’t let these assets deteriorate and we have Dynamic institution obviously at Minnesota state Mankato. So it was exciting. They just showed us. It’s just no longer functional.

Sean: And so you mentioned how supermajority in the legislature right now, we’ve seen legislation move through yet free school lunches past Reproductive Rights. What is the next priority now that is in the session?

Gov. Walz: We’ve got a budget we need to make sure we’re getting checks back to folks. I think we’re going to see a significant cut into things like Social Security. We’re going to invest in outdoor activities like DNR Rhodes Bridges and then of course education funding which should help reduce property taxes and local communities as well as a pretty big and robust Public Safety budget. We know that things are are moving in the right direction, but we need to make sure communities have the assets they need and I think all of those things you can expect to pass by the 22nd of May that’s when they need to adjourn Minnesotan’s have made it very clear to me. They’re tired of the special sessions. They’re tired of the gridlock. And I think now you’re going to see the bread and butter issues making life a little more affordable for folks Child Care those types of things will go.

Sean: More specifically the DFL released their tax plan last week and mentioned you’ve been an advocate of you know checks for $1,000 their plan was a little bit higher than what you have requested. How are you working together with the legislature on that?

Gov. Walz: Yeah, and the Senate tax bill came out yesterday. This way democracy is supposed to work. I think it’s the first time we’ve seen it in a few years a lot of this is very public. I’ve made no mistake about it. I think a big chunk a little over three billion of this should go directly back in checks and other probably three billion in tax cuts to to seniors and to Working Families. We’ll come to a conclusion on this. I do think right now check back to families we have about up to 2400 dollars. As you said, they’re much smaller in the house. I think we’ll get compromised around that I think minnesotans understand that we had a robust economy. She’ll growing we’ve not raised taxes. We have a few proposals in there around Transportation around capital gains, but for the most part we’re in a solid space now is a time put a little money back in folks pocket and they can use it as they see fit.

Sean: And turning a little bit towards the legislation. We’ll be talking about later in the show today the house past the adult use cannabis bill yesterday. You’ve also been a strong advocate for that. Can you explain that support a little bit?

Gov. Walz: Yeah, I have and first of all, I’ve got a 16 year old and a 22 year old. I’m not going to advocate for usage of this but I do trust adults to make their own decisions. I know that prohibition has not worked. It’s created a black market. It’s criminalized folks on things that it’s really not necessary to and now we’re at a point where we don’t know what’s in these things. I think it makes sense to regulate to have a safe product to tax like we do with alcohol and other things and people will make their choice if they’re going to use or not and then make sure we we keep folks safe. So I I think it just makes sense now to do that, I think again, I’ll go back to I think adults can make their own decisions. It’s a safer way to do it. It takes things off the black market and let’s get some money into things like education some of the things that folks are dealing with addiction. We know that the real issues around opioid addictions need to be addressed. So I do support I think the the Senate will pass this on Friday. We have been working on this for three four years in putting into place the regime that’ll that’ll work over at Department of Public Safety Department of Health get this done Minnesotan’s can make their choices.

Sean: I just want to reflect again on the legislation that you passed in session so far and with the national Outlook kind of polarizing each other on certain issues. Can you explain how Minnesota is kind of on an island itself?

Gov. Walz: Well, we’re not going to shrink rights. We’re going to make sure that people that we give the freedoms to folks and whether it’s the freedom to make sure our kids can eat or the issues that women can make their own reproductive choices. We’re not going to demonize children and their parents who are making decisions that are using the best data from health professionals and the choices they need to make I just don’t quite understand this this continuous strive to take away rights from folks. It’s if someone else gets rights, it doesn’t mean you get less. It’s not like pie where you’re cutting it into pieces and I think our country has always been towards that more perfect union here in Minnesota people can make their own choices around their health care. They can make their own choices around The use of each of say cannabis or whatever they might be and I think making a state that is welcoming to all where everybody has a place here and thinking about what does that future look like and I would add in that work in address things like climate change in Minnesota, and we’re going to be better off for that.

Sean: just different topic completely now, you won’t unfortunately be here for the fishing opener coming up in Medicine Lake. But if you just have a message to the Anglers out there.

Gov. Walz: well my case was is bringing this here most of the time the fishing openers in northern Minnesota. They got Great Lakes. So do we and I know the Mankato Madison Lake Area. I know the Sakata Trail, The Red Jacket and all of the fishing lakes around here the governor’s fishing openers not for the governor. It’s for the community and for the state and I think the media will be down here the folks on the committee have put together a great event. It will bring folks down here to look at what this area has to offer. I encourage people to get out there use what is an incredible asset our Great Outdoors our lakes and and I will be quite proudly sad. I’m not going to be fishing but I will be with my daughter as she graduates from college and so my family and I will be celebrating with her folks down here. I encourage you get down here in southern Minnesota catch some fish spend some money in our local businesses find out that that this is a pretty pretty good area of the state that I think in some cases sometimes gets forgotten Because the Northern Lakes get a lot of attention, so we’re glad the fishing openers down here.

