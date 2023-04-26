Music line-up announced for 20th Songs on the Lawn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth announces the 20th annual Songs on the Lawn, a series of free summer get-togethers that showcases the region’s variety of local music, entertainment, and food.

The weekly events will take place on Thursdays in June from 11 am to 1 pm at Civic Center Plaza in Mankato.

Thursday, June 1: City Mouse (classic rock)

Thursday, June 8: The Bad Companions (roots-rock rockabilly)

Thursday, June 15: NUNNABOVE (positive alternative pop)

Thursday, June 22: The DW3 (acoustic rock funk)

Attendees may purchase meals, snacks, and beverages from a variety of local vendors, including Dino’s Gourmet Pizzeria, Tavern on the Avenue, Flask, Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen, Pub 500, The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, Massad Group, Frozen Yogurt Creations, DonutNV, and Wooden Spoon. Parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry Street ramps at no cost.

Songs on the Lawn series is presented by Xcel Energy, with sponsorship support from Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment & KMSU, Harry Meyering Center, APX Construction Group, Radio Mankato, and Alpha Media Group.

For more information, visit greatermankato.com/songs.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.