Parents of area high school seniors to receive letters about substance abuse prevention

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Area schools are reminding parents to watch out for underage substance abuse among their kids, as Graduation Day approaches.

With the big day approaching, the Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates (ACWA) coalition is joining area high schools to notify and remind parents about the consequences of underage drinking as well as other substances, such as THC.

The letter will implore parents to take the proper measures to restrict access to alcohol, thereby ensuring safe high school graduation celebrations.

“Our goal is to educate the parents on substance misuse while also providing ways to talk to their kids about substances. Research shows that by having a frank, face-to-face conversation, you can have a positive impact on your student’s approach to alcohol and drugs,” said Derrek Harju, ACWA Program Coordinator.

The letter is signed by area partners including principals, County Attorneys, and Public Safety.

In addition, the letter highlights the concern for youth, as the legalization of hemp-based tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

A QR code will direct parents to the ACWA website where additional resources are available, including information, tips, appropriate ice-breakers, and other resources to help parents make the most out of their conversations with their kids.

“Parents have significant impact on their children’s decisions about using alcohol and other substances,” said Ross Gullickson, North Mankato Police Chief. “Your kids are watching and listening to you. Talk to them, be honest with them, and be proactive in your communication with them. There are real risks and dangers associated with substance use and abuse. Don’t let your kids find that out on their own after it’s too late.”

